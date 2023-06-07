

Uttara Bank gets new DMD



Rezaul Karim started his banking career in Uttara Bank Limited in 1996 as a Probationary Officer. He worked as Branch Manager at different branches very successfully.



He served in various positions in the Bank including Zonal Head at different Zonal Offices and Divisional Head at Head Office during his 27 years banking career.

Rezaul Karim obtained M.Com with Hon's in Marketing from the Dhaka University and Executive MBA from University of South Asia. He attended many training programmes, seminars, symposiums and workshop at home and abroad.



Md Rezaul Karim has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Uttara Bank Limited. Prior to this posting, he was the Executive General Manager of the Bank, says a press release.Rezaul Karim started his banking career in Uttara Bank Limited in 1996 as a Probationary Officer. He worked as Branch Manager at different branches very successfully.He served in various positions in the Bank including Zonal Head at different Zonal Offices and Divisional Head at Head Office during his 27 years banking career.Rezaul Karim obtained M.Com with Hon's in Marketing from the Dhaka University and Executive MBA from University of South Asia. He attended many training programmes, seminars, symposiums and workshop at home and abroad.