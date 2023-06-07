

Sonali Bank holds workshop on GRS Software



CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest.



Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali presided over the workshop while Md. Jahid Hossain, Deputy Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended as special guest.

General Manager Ashraful Haider Chowdhury, Vigilance and Complaint Management Division Deputy General Manager Md. Khairul Alam, General Manager of General Managers' office Mymensingh, Rangpur and Dinajpur and head of all Principal office and corporate branches under these GM office were also took part the workshop.



