Pubali Bank approves 12.50pc cash dividend

Pubali Bank Ltd approved 12.50 per cent cash dividend for the year ended 31st December 2022 in its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at bank's auditorium of Head Office through hybrid method (physical presence and virtual platform) on Tuesday, says a press release.Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited presided over the meeting.Directors and a huge number of Shareholders participated in the discussion and talked about the overall performance of the Bank in the AGM. They expressed satisfaction and also made some suggestions for further improvement of performance of the bank.Chairman thanked everybody for active participation in the AGM and then announced the end of the meeting.