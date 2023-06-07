1500 farmers get AB smart agri loan at Kotalipara, Gopalganj



AB Bank Ltd disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kotalipara, Gopalganj recently, says a press release.The program was organized at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Memorial Auditorium, Gopalganj.Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Ltd presided over the programme where Nitul Roy, Upazila Agriculture Officer, Kotalipara, Gopalganj and Aynal Hossain Sheikh, General Secretary, Kotalipara Upazila Awami League were present as honorable guests.Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.