Wednesday, 7 June, 2023, 2:05 AM
Reasons behind BD exports growth in May amid slowdown

Published : Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The 26.61 percent year-on-year rise in exports in May has come as a surprise to many as exporters claim a fall in orders due to global economic headwinds, and disruption in production caused by frequent power cuts and a gas shortage.

Entrepreneurs in the readymade garment industry, which contributes more than 80 percent to Bangladesh's exports, said delivery of shipments that were deferred in April due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday was one of the reasons for a growth last month.

Exports fell drastically in May 2022 because of the Eid holiday last year, which also led last month's exports to look bigger year-on-year, the exporters said.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau, the apparel industry exported goods worth over $4 billion in May, or around 83.6 percent of the total $4.85 billion.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, appeared to be confused when bdnews24.com contacted him for comments on the rise in exports.

He asked to contact him later, saying monthly exports from his factory, MB Knit Fashion, fell to $25-30 million now from $50 million before the "crisis" struck. "This growth data is not consistent with my experience because most of us have lost around 50 percent of orders."

After around an hour, he explained the factors behind the growth in exports. "Firstly, the factories were closed for 11 days due to Eid in May last year, which caused lower-than-normal exports that month," he said. Exports in May last year were $3.83 billion.

"Secondly, many shipments were suspended in April due to the Eid this year. Those shipments were delivered in May."

Besides these, the Western buyers are taking high-end fashion items, such as sweaters and jackets, ahead of winter, he added. "Our exports in May look bigger for these three reasons. But overall we're not in a good position.

Shahidullah Azim, a vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, agreed with Hatem over the factors behind the growth in exports, and the "crisis".

"The factories were open for 20 days due to Eid in May last year. They continued production for 31 days this year. Moreover, the shipments deferred in April due to the Eid this year were delivered in May," he said.
"But our orders have not increased.

The factories are running at 65-70 percent of their capacities. Many are thinking about shutting factories due to the gas crisis. We're desperately buying diesel [to produce power with private generators]."

BGMEA First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam also said orders decreased by 30 percent.

"We're getting some orders for jackets and sweaters. These have a high material value, which may be a reason behind the growth. But we are not using our full capacity now."

He fears the situation will continue until August.    �bdnews24.com


