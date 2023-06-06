Video
HC expresses dissatisfaction over BSMMU's medical treatment

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over the healthcare services provided by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) saying that this hospital does not have the environment for gentlemen to visit.

A bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Showkat Ali Chowdhury while hearing a public interest litigation petition commented, "Neither Awami League government nor the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government could make a standard hospital in Bangladesh."

The petition was filed by BNP leader Azizul Bari Helal seeking directive on the government to allow him to go abroad for medical treatment.

The bench said in its observations that the environment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital was not suitable for the patients.

The bench further observed that the name of Bangabandhu was tainted after renaming   the hospital after Bangabandhu.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and BNP leader  Nitai Roy Chowdhury, who moved with the petition, submitted   in the court that the immigration police had prevented  Helal from going abroad on the ground that he had been facing many politically motivated cases.

Helal needs medical treatment abroad as he has been suffering from liver problem, Nitai added.

After hearing the petition, the bench fixed Thursday (June 8) for passing order whether or nor petitioner Helal would be permitted to go abroad to avail medical treatment.

The bench reminded Nitai that the BNP ruled the country for long but could not make a standard hospital in the country.

The incumbent ruling party also failed to establish a standard hospital in Bangladesh. Rather corrupt people had been kept everywhere, the bench added.



