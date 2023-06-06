HC expresses dissatisfaction over BSMMU's medical treatment







A bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Showkat Ali Chowdhury while hearing a public interest litigation petition commented, "Neither Awami League government nor the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government could make a standard hospital in Bangladesh."



The petition was filed by BNP leader Azizul Bari Helal seeking directive on the government to allow him to go abroad for medical treatment.

The bench said in its observations that the environment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital was not suitable for the patients.



The bench further observed that the name of Bangabandhu was tainted after renaming the hospital after Bangabandhu.



Senior Supreme Court lawyer and BNP leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury, who moved with the petition, submitted in the court that the immigration police had prevented Helal from going abroad on the ground that he had been facing many politically motivated cases.



Helal needs medical treatment abroad as he has been suffering from liver problem, Nitai added.



After hearing the petition, the bench fixed Thursday (June 8) for passing order whether or nor petitioner Helal would be permitted to go abroad to avail medical treatment.



The bench reminded Nitai that the BNP ruled the country for long but could not make a standard hospital in the country.



