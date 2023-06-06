Video
Next election will be a challenge as conspiracies abound: PM

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday that holding the next general election will be a challenge due to "multi-pronged conspiracies".

She said this while exchanging views with leaders and activists of AL and its affiliated organisations at Ganabhaban, Prime Minister's official residence in the capital.

The Prime Minister said that holding the next election would be a challenge because there are  conspiracies.

Turning to those who malign Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said, "When the life of Bangladeshi people improves a little, there are black sheep in Bangladesh who slander Bangladesh everywhere and tell lies.

And there are people who create false impression about Bangladesh in lieu of foreign money."

Sheikh Hasina said, "There were people who did not believe in our independence, those who carried out genocide, looting, raped and tortured women, now their descendants are spreading false propaganda against Bangladesh. This is the most unfortunate thing for Bangladesh."

She said, BNP has a record of rigging elections and added "Stealing votes is their record. Robbing democracy is also their record."

"Now we have to hear lectures on democracy from a party which was formed by a military dictator. So, what the people of Bangladesh have to learn from thieves?" she demanded to know.

Shekh Hasina asked party leaders and activists to make Awami League stronger.

"Our party is strong enough and it should be made stronger. We have to work to make Awami League  stronger," she said.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Awami League leaders and activists, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League leaders and activists contributed a lot despite suffering imprisonment and torture. They fought for liberating Bangladesh and worked for rebuilding the war ravaged country."

She said, "Attempts failed time and again to destroy Awami League, to erase Joy Bangla slogan, distort the history of Bangabandhu and independence. None can deny the truth. The truth shall prevail sooner or later."

Highlighting phenomenal development achieved by  Awami League government, she said, "This has been possible as Awami League has been in power for last 14 years since 2008.

Sheikh Hsina said that her government gave stability  and democratic environment in Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League stands by the people it's historically true.

"Our biggest achievement is that poverty has been sharply cut down in rural areas. Poverty rate is high in Dhaka city, but much lower in the rural areas. None could think that this would ever be achieved," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said, "When I visit foreign countries,  everyone wants to know about development of Bangladesh. What's your magic? I say there is no magic. I have strong political party. And our party is capable of adopting strong policies.

We have a goal and a plan. We achieved success by implementing development plans with support from the people."


