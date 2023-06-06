Import permit for 2.82 lakh tons onion issued on first day







On the first day, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) issued import permits for 2,80,800 metric tonnes through 210 IPs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.



Meanwhile, the price of onion started declining in the country's markets from Monday after starting issuance of import permits. On Monday, a kilogram of onion was sold at Tk75 to Tk80, which was sold at Tk100 on the previous day, Sunday.

According to the port authorities, though 210 IPs were issued on Monday, onion couldn't be imported on the day due to some technical glitches. They hope that solving the technical problems, import of onion would be started soon.



Imported onion will start entering the country from Tuesday morning.



Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, the price of onion started rising due to syndicating tendency of some errant traders. The demand of onion, a most essential element for the kitchen, usually increases in the country ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.



Before the Eid-ul-Fitr, a section of traders also tried to hike the price of onion. As a result, onion price went up at Tk100 or more. But, the price declined later due to the interference of the government.



According to the statement of the DAE, more than 35 lakh metric tons of onion were produced in the country in last season.



But, the traders started increasing price creating artificial crisis of the commodity for pocketing additional profits.



Creating instability in the market, they have increased it price in last few days. It results hike of onion price at Tk100 or more on last Sunday.



Considering the situation, the Commerce Ministry requested to the Agriculture Ministry for taking necessary measures to import onion to control its price. The DAE under the Agriculture Ministry is the IP issuing authority onion importing onion.



As IP issuing authority, the Agriculture Ministry on Sunday gave announcement of starting issuance of IP for onion.



