Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

8 active central leaders to spearhead BNP's movement to oust govt  

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Walid Khan

BNP is planning to build the biggest ever movement to oust Awami League government depending on eight field level active central leaders without reorganizing the party's standing committee.

BNP claimed, those who will be members of the Standing Committee in future are already holding posts in various committees.

That is why the vacancy of standing committee members posts will not create any problem in the anti-government movement.

As per the party constitution, the number of the BNP standing committee members is 19, including the party Chairperson and Secretary General as ex-officio members.

In 2016 council, the party nominated 17 standing committee members, including two ex-officio members. After the death of M Tariqul Islam, AS Hannan Shah and MK Anwar, the number of BNP standing committee members was reduced to 14.

On June 19, 2019 BNP included Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in the standing committee.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's return to politics is uncertain due to her illness and legal complications. Acting Chairman and Standing Committee member Tarique Rahman is staying in London and presided over the standing committee meeting virtually from there.

Moudud Ahmed died two year ago and Salahuddin Ahmed is in India. Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia is sick and Lt Gen (retd) Mahbubur Rahman has retired from politics. Although BNP did not accept or reject his resignation letter officially.

Currently, the BNP Standing Committee members active in the movement to overthrow the government are Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dr Abdul Moin Khan.

Barrister Zamiruddin Sircar does not appear in public rallies except in the standing committee meeting.

According to a BNP source, the National Council of the party was discussed in a meeting about filling up of the Standing Committee vacant positions. A senior member of the committee tried to discuss the matter in the meeting.

However, the matter was not discussed much as other members were not interested in this matter.

Regarding this BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "Vacant positions in the Standing Committee will be filled with those, who are already holding posts as Vice Chairman or members of Advisory Committee and other important positions of the party."

"However, there was no discussion about the standing committee within the party," said Khandaker Musharraf and added, "We are now completely concerned with the movement to oust the Awami League government. Our only goal is to establish a people's government in the country."

This senior BNP leader said that those leaders who will play an active role in this movement will be included in the standing committee.

According to sources, BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury are on this list.

Also the Vice Chairman of the party Md Shahjahan, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Amanullah Aman, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal are in the list.

Convener of BNP's media cell Zahir Uddin Swapan, among professionals Adv Ahmed Azam Khan, Adv Zainul Abedin, Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and Adv Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Barrister Maj (retd) Shahjahan Omar are named.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC expresses dissatisfaction over BSMMU's medical treatment
Next election will be a challenge as conspiracies abound: PM
Import permit for 2.82 lakh tons onion issued on first day
8 active central leaders to spearhead BNP's movement to oust govt  
OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with world leaders over will to contain AI risks
Payra power plant shuts down due to coal shortage
Worst-ever dengue situation in Ctg
Sr JP leaders looking ahead for new leadership within party  


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft