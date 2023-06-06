Payra power plant shuts down due to coal shortage







According to the official the shutdown of the 2nd unit of Payra power plant has increased the load shedding across the country, BPDB official said that the load shedding has increased to 2,675 MW at 12 noon on Monday which was 2,287 MW on Sunday at the same time.



"Country may experience more than 3,500 MW of load shedding in the evening peak period," official said that time, however, the actual amount of shedding was more than that, the official apprehended.

NLDC's evening forecast shows that the country's demand will go up to 15,800 MW when generation is expected to be 14,400 MW.



However, BPDB said that the country generated 12,099 MW of electricity against a demand of 14,900 at 12 noon on June 5.



"Both of the unit of the Payra power plant's has completely shut down at 12:05 pm on Monday, coal shortage has forced officials to shut down the 660 megawatt Unit 1 of Payra power plant on May 25," Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) official said.



The plant requires 11,000 to 12,000 metric tonnes of coal every day to operate. Sources at the coal-fired power plant said that they discussed the issue with the BPDB and the power Division since April month when they have only around 50,000 tonnes of coal in stock.



The coal crisis has came on surface when China's foreign exchange control authority has been banned the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC),from importing coal for the Payra power plant for failing to pay off their dues in April, 2023 saying that "Till the dues are paid, the coal supply will not resume."



The government has paid $US 68 million against $298 million in arrears for coal bills over the last nine months due to the dollar crisis, Managing Director of NWPGC AM Khurshedul Alam said.



However, the Foreign Exchange Control Authority of China has withdrawn the ban as per request of the Bangladesh government but it was late.



"We open the Letters of Credit to import coal but the coal shipment will take at least 25 days to arrive," AM Khurshedul Alam said.



Bangladesh-China Power Company Ltd (BCPCL) operates the power plant while China National Machinery Import and Export Company (CMC), which has 50 per cent stake in the plant, pays for the coal. As per contract, CMC realises the money from Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) within six months of paying for coal shipments.



"Now we have to wait for the next coal shipment," the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.



Meanwhile, Shah Abdul Hasib, superintendent engineer (operation) at the plant told the media that the 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant is expected to resume operations on July 1, however, the process of importing coal has already started through the opening of LC.



He said the shipment will arrive by June 25.



"After the shipment of coal arrives, we will be able to resume the plant's operation by July 1," he said.



He said opening LC takes some time due to the current global situation and dollar crisis.



