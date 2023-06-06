Video
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023
Worst-ever dengue situation in Ctg

195 diagnosed, 3 deaths till Jun 3

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 5: The port city, Chattogram has diagnosed a total of 195 dengue patients since January to June 3. Of them 3 patients died, said Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram on Sunday.

He said, there were only 17 patients from January to June 3 last year.

The number of dengue patients was 9 in January, 4 in February, 1 in March, 3 in April and zero in May last year, Dr Ilias Chowdhury added.

According to the Civil Surgeon's office, 77 people in January, 22 in February, 12 in March, 18 in April and 50 in May this year and since June 318 have been diagnosed with dengue.

According to the annual report of the Civil Surgeon Office, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.

A total of 2548 dengue patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019. Of them 7 patients had died. In 2021, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed. Of them 8 patients had died.

In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 1Worst-ever and in 2022, a maximum of 5445 dengue patients were identified.

"Hospitals and upazila health complexes in Chattogram have treatment facilities for dengue patients. Apart from the city corporation area, dengue patients are also found in upazilas.

This time the dengue outbreak started before monsoon. The health department is worried about how the situation will be in July-August."

Civil Surgeon opined that the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain.

He commented, "Rainwater is accumulating and mosquitoes are breeding. This is the main reason of increasing the number of dengue cases."

He also commented the ways to prevent dengue is to destroy mosquito larvae and prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes. Mosquito extermination activities must be accelerated now to control the situation.7,  


« PreviousNext »

