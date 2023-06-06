Sr JP leaders looking ahead for new leadership within party  





Their conflict is obvious.



The leaders and activists of the party do not think that there will be an immediate solution due to the conflict between these two groups.





JP's new group is moving forward with the formula to take Jatiya Party's politics out of the family and they want to minus the top two leaders of the party.



For this purpose, communication is being extended to unite the grassroots leaders and activists of JP. This new group is led by former ministers, senior co-chairmen and former general secretary.



They may emerge in an active role before the twelfth parliamentary elections with a surprise.



"No GM Quader, No Roushan Ershad" - will be the declaration for the national conference. With this opinion, grassroots leaders and activists from all over the country, including the North-Eastern region, will join in the declaring unity.



Major changes may come in the next month or two. Party source confirmed this matter.



Mid level leaders of JP said that the control of the Jatiya Party is not in the hands of Roushan Ershad nor GM Quader.



Everything about the party is decided from the house. JP's top two leaders Roushan and GM Quader are being managed by family members.



Roushan Ershad is not allowed to contact with the leaders and activists of the party directly. GM Quader is being managed by Quader's family members.



Grassroots leaders and activists are constantly in dilemma due to the factionalism of their family system. Grassroots leaders and activists from all over the country, including Rangpur-Chittagong, are looking for new leadership to come out of this family dilemma.



JP sources claim that GM Quader is being driven by his wife MP Sherifa Quader. There are many controversies in the party about her. Where is Roushan Ershad run by his son Rahagir Al Mahi Saad Ershad and daughter-in-law Mahima Ershad. They are now in control of the Jatiya Party.



New initiatives are being taken to bring the Jatiya Party out of the family system. Which can be led by the senior co-chairman of the Jatiya Party and former minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud and the senior leaders of the Jatiya Party including the former secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga.



Leaders and activists of Sylhet-Chittagong along with several top leaders of Rangpur can join them.



A leader, unwilling to disclose his name, aware of the new formula said on condition of anonymity that grassroots leaders and activists are uniting with the aim to build a new image of the national party.



The main goal will be the implementation of Pallibandhu's ideals. Big changes can come after Eid al-Adha.



He also said that a large part of grassroots leaders and activists will not respond to the calls of Roushan Ershad and GM Quader after Eid al-Adha.



Identified brokers within the party and those who have harmed the party at various times will demand their expulsion from the party.



When asked, Roushan Ershad's political secretary and member secretary of the 10th National Conference Preparation Committee Golam Mashi said, "I don't know who is going ahead with the new formula."



I don't think anyone is involved from our side. If anyone wants to proceed with the new formula, it will fail as happened in the past.



Asking about minus formula when contacted, JP Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu's was unreachable.



