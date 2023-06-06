DB submits charge sheet accusing 33







DB police inspector Yasin Shikder, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to CMM court GR section.



The charge sheet will be placed before the court on June 15 for it to decide whether to accept or not.

Among the charge-sheeted accused, most of them are leaders and activists of Dhaka South City unit Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League.



DB police inspector Yasin Shikder said that he dropped the name of accused Excell Sohel as the IO did not find his address correctly.



DB officials said, Tipu was killed due to Motijheel based extortion and political dominance, two top terror Jishan and Manik who were remained fugitive in abroad planned to kill him, three accused directly participated the killings and accused Sumon Sikhder alias Musa coordinated the whole killing mission .



On the night of March 24 last year, Zahidul, the former general secretary of Awami League, was shot dead in Shahjahanpur of the capital.



College student Samia Afnan aka Pritiyo (22), who was sitting in the rickshaw at the spot, was shot and died.



The other accused in the case include Counsellor of ward-10 of Dhaka South City Corporation Maruf Ahmed Monsur, Dhaka South city unit Awami League Organising Secretary Ashraf Talukder, Khairul Islam, Juber Alam Khan Robin, Sohel Shahriar, Maruf Reza Sagar, Kamruzzaman Bablu, Kailla Palash, Aminul, Sohel, Sumon Shikder Musa, Soikat, Shikder Akash, Imran Hossain Jitu, Molla Shamim, Rakib, BD Babu, Omar Faruk, Killer Nasir, Rifat, Ishtiak Hossain Jitu, Mahbubur Rahman Titu, Hafiz, Masum, Rana Molla and Nasiruddin Manik.



Among the accused, 24 are currently behind bars while nine are on the run. Accused Musa, Shooter Akash and Nasir uddin Manik gave confessional statement before the court.



Tipu's wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, subsequently filed a case against unidentified suspects with the Shahjahanpur Police Station the next day.



She alleged that Tipu had received a death threat over the phone a few days before he was killed.



Later, police detectives arrested Masum Mohammad Akash as a suspect in the case, describing him as a "contract killer" who had been hired to kill Tipu. Meanwhile, several Awami League leaders were implicated in a confessional statement given by Musa.



Musa also claimed that top fugitive criminals Jisan Ahmed and Jafar Ahmed Manik executed the plan from abroad.



After the arrests of Musa's brother Saleh Sikdar, Motijheel Awami League leader Omar Farook and two others, the Rapid Action Battalion said some local leaders of the ruling party took help from the underworld to kill Tipu.



Musa allegedly worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle in the killing. He was spotted in Oman last year and later extradited to Bangladesh.



Golam Ashraf Talukder, organising secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, Maruf Ahmed Mansur, a ward councillor of the city corporation, and Maruf Reza Sagar, a leader of the ruling party's youth affiliate, have also been named in the charge sheet, according to police .



"We did not pay any attention to political affiliations [in the investigation]. Only the people whose involvement in the murder was revealed during the investigation have been charged," said the IO.



