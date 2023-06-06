HC express anger over a phone call regarding murder case





The High Court (HC) on Monday expressed its anger over a phone call made by an officer of the rank of Superintended of Police (SP) of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI ) regarding the charge sheet of murder case.



However, the HC bench HC express anger ordered the PBI to reinvestigate and submit the charge sheet by July 17 of Md Rubel, 22, killing case. Rubel was killed in a hatchery of Kaitora village under Manikganj Sadar on the night of September 23 last year.





Earlier, Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman completed the investigation of the case within only 24 hours after the filing of the case and submitted the charge sheet in court within 42 hours of the case filing.



A national daily reported on March 2, 2023, about this incredible investigation.



Plaintiff of the case Chompa Akter and accused Sohel filed a revision petition with the HC on March 5, annexing the published report.



After a primary hearing on the petition, the HC bench Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon had earlier summoned the investigation officer of the case on March 15.



Later, the same bench of the HC had on April 3 the ordered the Police Superintendent (SP) of Manikganj to suspend investigation officer Masudur Rahman, who submitted a charge sheet in a murder case at the Manikganj Sadar Police Station within 42 hours after completing it within just 24 hours.



The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to appoint an officer of the PBI not below the Superintendent of Police to complete the investigation within 60 days.



Later, the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division suspended the dismissal order of Masudur Rahman.

However, the chamber court upheld the HC order that order to re-investigate the case.



The matter was fixed June 5 (on Monday) at the HC bench for submitting charge sheet.



In this case, during the hearing of the application for filing the charge sheet, the senior judge of the HC bench Justice Badruzzaman directed the lawyer of the state and said that earlier he had given the charge sheet in 42 hours.



Why is it so late now? After that, the court fixed July 17 as the day to issue the charge sheet.



At one point, the HC bench said, a PBI official tried to embarrass us by phone regarding this case. It is undesirable. The matter is tantamount to contempt of court. They can't do it.



Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told the court, "It is not right. Officials from the Attorney General's Office are there to speak on their behalf.



I will report the matter to the higher authorities. The court then gave the PBI till July 17 to file the charge sheet.



The High Court (HC) on Monday expressed its anger over a phone call made by an officer of the rank of Superintended of Police (SP) of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI ) regarding the charge sheet of murder case.However, the HC bench HC express anger ordered the PBI to reinvestigate and submit the charge sheet by July 17 of Md Rubel, 22, killing case. Rubel was killed in a hatchery of Kaitora village under Manikganj Sadar on the night of September 23 last year.The victim's wife filed a murder case the next day, accusing a person named Sohel, who was arrested later.Earlier, Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman completed the investigation of the case within only 24 hours after the filing of the case and submitted the charge sheet in court within 42 hours of the case filing.A national daily reported on March 2, 2023, about this incredible investigation.Plaintiff of the case Chompa Akter and accused Sohel filed a revision petition with the HC on March 5, annexing the published report.After a primary hearing on the petition, the HC bench Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon had earlier summoned the investigation officer of the case on March 15.Later, the same bench of the HC had on April 3 the ordered the Police Superintendent (SP) of Manikganj to suspend investigation officer Masudur Rahman, who submitted a charge sheet in a murder case at the Manikganj Sadar Police Station within 42 hours after completing it within just 24 hours.The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to appoint an officer of the PBI not below the Superintendent of Police to complete the investigation within 60 days.Later, the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division suspended the dismissal order of Masudur Rahman.However, the chamber court upheld the HC order that order to re-investigate the case.The matter was fixed June 5 (on Monday) at the HC bench for submitting charge sheet.In this case, during the hearing of the application for filing the charge sheet, the senior judge of the HC bench Justice Badruzzaman directed the lawyer of the state and said that earlier he had given the charge sheet in 42 hours.Why is it so late now? After that, the court fixed July 17 as the day to issue the charge sheet.At one point, the HC bench said, a PBI official tried to embarrass us by phone regarding this case. It is undesirable. The matter is tantamount to contempt of court. They can't do it.Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told the court, "It is not right. Officials from the Attorney General's Office are there to speak on their behalf.I will report the matter to the higher authorities. The court then gave the PBI till July 17 to file the charge sheet.