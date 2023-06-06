Video
Frequent load-shedding, heatwave paralyse Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 5: Load-shedding has taken a serious turn with severe heatwave in the port city, Chattogram.

The seriousness of the power outage proved from a situation of a family living at Bakalia of the city.

All the inmates of the family of one Rafik Ahmed woke up at 8:00 am in the morning of Sunday when his IPS went out of power.

Then at 9:00 am, power returned while went out at again at 10:00 am; then at 11:00 am returned again while went at 12 noon; at 1:00 pm retuned and went at 2:13 pm, again returned at 3:40 pm, power outage occurs after each hour, said Rafik Ahemd, a private service-holder.

In night-time, frequent power outage becomes a nightmare to the people, he added.

"This a situation will continue for a while," Rezaul Karim, Chief Engineer of Power Development Board (PDB) told the Daily Observer on Sunday.
He said that the quantity of load shedding varies from time to time.

The consumers'sources said that sometimes, the rate of load shedding reached to 50 per cent during the peak hour.

PDB sources said that Chattogram is now getting 700 MW to 800 MW against the demand of 1426 MW.

Some areas of the city went into load shedding for several times for couple of hours every time.

Meanwhile total of 16 power plants including the public and private have been generating over 1200 MW which is supplied to the National Grid.

Besides, generation in five power plants in Chattogram remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.

The sufferings of the people of Chattogram have mounted recently coupled with heat wave and frequent load shedding.

Strong heat wave now sweeping over the country, Chattogram is facing a severe load shedding causing immense sufferings to the city dwellers during the day and night.

PDB sources said, they have six gas-fired units in Chattogram. If all the units are being operated, there will be no more load shedding in Chattogram. But unfortunately, shortage of natural gas and furnace oil have forced the PDB to shut down their gas-fired and oil fired units.

The extent of such load shedding and interruption in power supply has been increasing in recent days.


