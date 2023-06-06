Video
Home Back Page

Dhirasram ICD project planned a decade ago yet  to start construction works

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Shamsul Huda

The start of the construction works of the Dhirasram Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Gazipur is still going slow, although a decade has already been passed since the project was planned.

Though a few days back Asian Development Bank (ADB) showed its interest to fund the project for its substructure component construction and a foreign private party agreed to operate, there is objection from the Container Company of Bangladesh Limited (CCBL)-a Bangladesh Railway entity.

In July 2013, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the project aimed at building a full-fledged ICD under PPP.

The government was searching for a suitable place and finally Bangladesh Railway in August 2020 decided to construct the ICD at Dhirasram in Gazipur.

As the project was to be built under PPP, it sought private financing from both local and foreign sources but hardly received any response initially. Finally, a Dubai based company DP World showed its interest with necessary investment and the PPP office conducted a feasibility study.

But later it was decided that the ADB will finance the substructure and the Dubai based company will operate and for the superstructure component the authority is seeking Public Private Partnership   (PPP).

Though initially the government intended to build the entire ICD under PPP, it has been seeking foreign lending agencies' supports and finally Asian Development Bank (ADB) showed its interest.

A former Railway official told the Daily Observer that final decision is yet to be taken and there is slow process of starting construction works.

He said," As far as I know the CCBL of the Bangladesh Railway raised question about its operation by foreign party."

Referring to a CCBL official said, "The CCBL thinks that they are equipped and experienced to operate the Dhirasram ICD so why foreign party is invited."

He said, "A long time has already been passed and considering importance of the project for logistics sector development it should be implemented by any means. That is either under PPP or by foreign financing.

The ADB came forward with the BR's proposal after the project was dropped from the list of PPP projects.

But the superstructure of the ICD would be built in future by private investor after its selection under PPP initiative, the sources added.

The BR took Dhirasram ICD project to shift Kamlapur ICD in the heart of the capital as its capacity is saturated.

The project was one of the PPP projects - selected by the Japanese ministry concerned during the Japan-Bangladesh third joint platform meeting in 2019.

But it was dropped from the list after the BR found the proposal of a Japanese investor unacceptable under PPP initiative.
Officials said the ICD development project is now being planned to be implemented in two stages.

Its land acquisition would be done with the government fund, and a development project proposal (DPP) to acquire 222 acres of land has been sent to the Planning Commission (PC) for approval.

However, the PC has not yet approved the Tk34.75-billion project for land acquisition, although the BR sent its DPP in 2020.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, a former president, Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and a logistician said there is increased pressure on the Dhaka-Chattogram four- lane highway and it is accelerating travel time and costs.

He said the Kamlapur ICD is a chaotic and congested place in handling containers. Container trains unnecessarily enter the city and it is time consuming.

But once the Dhirasram ICD is constructed 40 per cent pressure will be reduced on roads and goods trains will not be unnecessarily moved through the capital city, he said.

The former FICCI president said construction of the superstructure of the project could be under Public Private Partnership.

He said at operation of the Dhirasram ICD surface logistics will be developed in Bangladesh. Currently in many countries of the world it is developing faster instead of road logistics. Surface  logistics is faster, and cost effective.




