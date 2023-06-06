Indian Army Chief arrives in city on 2-day visit

Video
Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, is visiting Bangladesh from June 5-6 at the invitation of his counterpart, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Bangladesh Army to review the Passing Out Parade at Bangladesh Military Academy, Chattogram.

This visit of COAS, Indian Army to Bangladesh follows the recent visit of General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed to India when he was invited by COAS, Indian Army to similarly review the Passing Out Parade at Officers' Training Academy, Chennai, said a media release on Monday.

During his visit, COAS, Indian Army will pay tributes to members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

He will also hold bilateral discussion with CAS, Bangladesh Army and review the entire ground of defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

These high-level exchanges provide an opportunity to both sides to renew the close bonds of friendship and fraternal ties that exist between the Armed Forces of India and Bangladesh, said the release.    �UNB


