Graft Case

Judgment against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed June 21 to pronounce judgment against suspended deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and three others in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Three others are: Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector of police, and his brother Mahbubur Rahman.

Of them, Mizan is now in jail while Mahmudul Hasan and Mahbubur Rahman are on bail. And Ratna has been absconding since the case was filed.

After closing arguments on behalf of Mahmudul Hasan and Mahbubur Rahman, Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka on Monday fixed the date for delivery of judgment in the case.

On October 20, 2020, the judge framed charges against Mizan and the three others in the case.


