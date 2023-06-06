Judgment against ex-DIG Mizan, 3 others June 21







Three others are: Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector of police, and his brother Mahbubur Rahman.



Of them, Mizan is now in jail while Mahmudul Hasan and Mahbubur Rahman are on bail. And Ratna has been absconding since the case was filed.

After closing arguments on behalf of Mahmudul Hasan and Mahbubur Rahman, Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka on Monday fixed the date for delivery of judgment in the case.



On October 20, 2020, the judge framed charges against Mizan and the three others in the case.



