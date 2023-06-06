3 sentenced to 8yrs in jail







Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain delivered the sentence in absence of the accused. The court also fined them Tk 4,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve three more months in jail.



The eight years RI awardees are: Garibullah alias Aslam of Munshiganj, Monir alias Monirul and Mohammad Monir of Laxmipur.



11 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.



On the night of January 8 in 2011, a group of robbers broke the gate of the Dhakeshwari Temple and looted 200 tolas of gold and Tk 4.60 lakh in cash.



Following the incident, Biresh Chandra Saha, the then president of Mahanagar Puja Udjapan Committee, filed the case with Chawk Bazar Police Station accusing unknown people.



After an investigation, Md Ashraf Hossain, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police on April 23 of 2012 submitted a charge sheet against six robbers, including Garibullah, in the case.



