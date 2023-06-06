Diploma engineers press for four-point demand







They drew attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to find out whether it is the work of the anti-liberation clique to enrage those concerned with development production to implement the promises of the head of government.



The leaders said that although the Prime Minister gave the responsibility to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office 9 months ago to implement her directives, it is necessary to clarify why practically no visible progress has been observed in the implementation of the demands so far.

They said that the strategy of disrupting the engineering workplace by pushing diploma engineers on the streets will not bring good to the country and to the nation. The Parishad called a demonstration march in the city on Monday.



Speakers from the Dhaka divisional protest rally and demonstration procession in light of the Prime Minister's promise of a 50 per cent promotion quota from Sub-Assistant Engineer/equivalent post to Assistant Engineer/equivalent post.



He demanded that promotion, special increment in initial employment, publication of revised gazette of Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) 2020 and Dhaka Building Construction Rules 2008.



In the meeting presided over by Convener of Sangram Parishad, Mirza ATM Golam Mustafa, the leaders of Polytechnic, TSC, SSC (Voc) and TTC under the Ministry of Foreign Employment recommended filling up the vacant posts of teachers and staff, solving the teacher shortage, permanent recruitment, promotion, industrial training allowance and scholarship money for technical education students.



Full implementation, existing classrooms, labs/workshops in polytechnic education, resolution of raw material crisis, along with fixing the minimum salary scale of diploma engineers working in private organizations and demanding honorable titles.



