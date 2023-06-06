Video
5 JU students to get Dean's award

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
JU Correspondent

A total of five students from different faculties of Jahangirnagar University will be given the Dean's Award on Wednesday for their excellent academic results in honours examinations under academic session 2015-16.

The students, who secured the maximum CGPA in different faculties examinations of the session, will be given this prestigious award at the university's Zahir Raihan Auditorium on Wednesday (June 7) morning, said JU Arts and Humanities Faculty Dean Mozammel Haque.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam will address the programme as chief guest, while prominent economist and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammed Farashuddin will speak as the Dean's Award speaker.

The programme will be presided over by JU Arts and Humanities Faculty Dean Prof Mozammel Haque. JU Pro-VC (Administration)

Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akter will also address the programme.



