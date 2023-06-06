Hasan for collective efforts to protect environment







"Conservation of the environment, nature and forests are needed to protect next generation. Otherwise, we will be accused by the future generation for the failure," he said.



The minister made the remarks addressing a function organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change marking the World Environment Day 2023 at Bangabandhu International Convention Center in city's Agargaon.

Deputy Minister for environment, forests and climate change Begum Habibun Nahar and chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee of the ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury, addressed the function as special guests.



Environment minister Md Shahab Uddin was in the chair while secretary of the ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed gave welcome address.



Dr Hasan said Bangladesh is an innocent victim of climate change and every adverse impact of the change is visible in the country. Environmental protection is a big challenge for the country, he said.



Highlighting the success of country in the areas of environment protection the information minister said the UN has recognized those successes by conferring the 'Champions of the Earth' accolade on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2015. �BSS



