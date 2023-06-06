AL govt has freed the country from lawlessness of BNP rule: PM







The premier made these remarks when the newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.



PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

She congratulated the newly elected leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association.



She said BNP introduced the culture of forced disappearance, killings and lawlessness through the indemnity ordinance proclaimed after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.



Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said did not have right to seek and get justice after the assassination of the Father of the Nation. "It was a gross violation of human rights.



Today, we've been able to free the country from the phenomenon of not getting justice. The Awami League government always believes in justice," she said.



She said the AL government has made arrangements for people to get justice. "Our government has digitized the judicial system so that people can get justice in a short time without facing sufferings," she said. �UNB



