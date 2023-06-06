Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AL govt has freed the country from lawlessness of BNP rule: PM

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the Awami League government has established the rule of law in the country, ending the culture of lawlessness that existed during the rule of BNP.

The premier made these remarks when the newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

She congratulated the newly elected leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

She said BNP introduced the culture of forced disappearance, killings and lawlessness through the indemnity ordinance proclaimed after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said did not have right to seek and get justice after the assassination of the Father of the Nation. "It was a gross violation of human rights.

Today, we've been able to free the country from the phenomenon of not getting justice. The Awami League government always believes in justice," she said.

She said the AL government has made arrangements for people to get justice. "Our government has digitized the judicial system so that people can get justice in a short time without facing sufferings," she said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 JU students to get Dean's award
Hasan for collective efforts to protect environment
Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox's Bazar
AL govt has freed the country from lawlessness of BNP rule: PM
Science, Fine Arts units results published
World Environment Day observed
Man hacked to death by son in Sylhet
GBS Edn Summit held in Dhaka


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft