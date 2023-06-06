Science, Fine Arts units results published







The results of the Science Unit and Fine Arts Unit of Dhaka University admission tests for the 2022-23 academic session were published on Monday.1,17,763 candidates fought against 1,851 seats in the Science Unit whereas 11,109 admission seekers passed the test.In the Fine Arts Unit, 212 admission seekers out of 4,726 candidates passed the test against 130 seats.Eligible students have been asked to fill-up the admission form and submit subject choice lists between June 18 and July 6.Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman published the results formally in the Profr Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at noon.