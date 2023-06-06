World Environment Day observed







Marking the day a rally was brought out in the campus at 8:30am. Students from all departments participated in the rally while college Principal Prof Supriya Bhattacharjee, Department of Geography and Environment Chairman Prof Kazi Atiquzzaman and other teachers also attended the rally. Geography Department arranged the rally.



After the rally the college Principal planted some saplings in the college premises. A seminar also held marking the day.

Geography and Environment Department Assistant Prof Sharmin Jahan presented an article on 'sound pollution and its negative impacts on public health of the Dhaka city dewllers'.



Meanwhile, the Dhaka University branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League on Monday observed World Environment Day in a befitting manner on the campus.



As part of the observance of the day, leaders and activists of the party planted a few tree seedlings on the campus area including at the premises of Fine Arts Faculty.



While planting trees, DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat encouraged hundreds of activists of different hall units of the university to plant more and more trees to protect the environment.



Eden Mohila College on Monday observed the World Environment Day with various programmes including planting saplings.Marking the day a rally was brought out in the campus at 8:30am. Students from all departments participated in the rally while college Principal Prof Supriya Bhattacharjee, Department of Geography and Environment Chairman Prof Kazi Atiquzzaman and other teachers also attended the rally. Geography Department arranged the rally.After the rally the college Principal planted some saplings in the college premises. A seminar also held marking the day.Geography and Environment Department Assistant Prof Sharmin Jahan presented an article on 'sound pollution and its negative impacts on public health of the Dhaka city dewllers'.Meanwhile, the Dhaka University branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League on Monday observed World Environment Day in a befitting manner on the campus.As part of the observance of the day, leaders and activists of the party planted a few tree seedlings on the campus area including at the premises of Fine Arts Faculty.While planting trees, DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat encouraged hundreds of activists of different hall units of the university to plant more and more trees to protect the environment.