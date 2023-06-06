Stone labourers’ health concern







Dear SirAny construction requires stones. Therefore, the role of stone related labour throughout the world is immense and the aim of administration should be the safety of stone workers. The poor, helpless, suffocating labourers suffer from silicosis. All those involved in various factories (especially power, steel, cement, mining etc. industries) should acquire knowledge about the occupational diseases of the workers in the workplace, and obey the disease awareness rules.In 1932 the Johannesburg conference named silicosis as an 'occupational disease'. It is because 55 percent of stone-crushing workers suffer from this occupational disease. It is the responsibility of the government to see that not even a single worker drops out of his life prematurely due to illness.First of all, it must be ensured that there is no breach of security rules on the part of the owner. For that, it should be seen that every operating factory is legal. Illegal factories must be shut down. Only then workers' protection can be ensured.Ashikujaman SyedResearch Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)