

An appraisal for police-backed victim support services in Bangladesh



The global shift on policing has driven police forces to be more pro-people than before. As such, the way of investigating criminal cases has also changed. Since victims are considered to be an important source and evidence in the investigation of criminal cases, in addition to chasing criminals, treating victims with sympathy and care has been instrumental in police work. In Bangladesh, as elsewhere in the world, support services to victims of crimes such as psychological counselling and legal assistance, have been primarily offered by private and Non-government Organisations (NGOs).However, the inclusion of police in victim support services is relatively new and not widespread.



The rights of victims have been recognized as basic human rights in many jurisdictions' laws and international policy documents as well. These legal and policy instruments enunciate certain rights of the victims which would be preserved by different actors. While victim duties are not solely vested in the police, these instruments recognize that police have an important role in the service provisions to victims. For example, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights articulates three key responsibilities for police to victims; they are- to treat victims and their complaints with due courtesy and respect, to inform crime victims about ways of access to justice and compensation, and provide information to victims about criminal justice systems and judicial procedures. This entails that police have a significant role to play in providing support services to the victims of crimes.

Therefore, in different jurisdictions such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, and beyond, the issue of victim service from police organizations has gained momentum. Diverse models have originated within police organizations around the world in the area of victim dealings. The success and functioning of each model significantly vary due to a range of factors such as the organizational culture, police-civilian relationship, available resources, organizational commitments to victim-oriented service, and so on. However, among the existing victim support services, three models can be broadly distinguished, namely 'dedicated victim support units', 'dedicated liaison officers', and 'referral services'. These models have their own limitations and the services they offer to victims are not alike.



For example, the 'dedicated unit' model is formed with a group of officers from a police station who are assigned to deal with victim duties. The unit is comprised of either police officers or civilians who are specialists in specific areas like gender-based violence, mental health, or hate crime. These types of units are common in North American countries. These units work alongside the regular police force and do not do regular law and order duties. The officers who work in these units do not provide formal counselling to the victims; rather they act as the point of contact for the victims of crimes.



The last model, which is termed as 'referral' service, entails front-line police being utilized to establish communication between victims and community-based, government, and non-government services outside the police organizations. Although this model is widely adopted in Australian police forces, its success is yet to be determined. Most of the time, this model is considered to be a modified version of the 'liaison officer' model. Moreover, if the interface between police and other organizations is not much strong, it is very unlikely that this model will function well.



Therefore, it can be seen that the international models for victim support services are confined to limited roles. Comparing the above models of police-backed victim support services, the approach adopted in Bangladesh is unique. In Bangladesh, the concept of a police-backed victim support service is relatively new. Initially, support services to the victims were mostly provided by NGOs or other sectors. Bangladesh Police embarked on its first victim support service in 2008 with the establishment of the Victim Support Centre (VSC) in Tejgaon, Dhaka. It was a joint collaboration of the Bangladesh Police and the Police Reform Programme (PRP). Apart from the government and international assistance, 10 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) were also attached to the VSC and are working as partner NGOs to the VSC since its inception.



Primarily, victims of gender-based violence cases, who are mostly women and children, can seek assistance from this centre. The accommodation and other expenses are borne by the government of Bangladesh while services like psychological counselling and legal advice are provided by the partner NGOs. In specific circumstances, victims who are permanently estranged from their families, especially the younger ones, are rehabilitated to the shelter homes of the NGOs and given certain vocational training which would help them to survive in their future lives. To date, as many as seven thousand victims of different age groups and from various sections of society have received services from the VSC. The establishment of the VSC in Dhaka is considered to be a major breakthrough in dealing with victims of crimes which prompted Bangladesh Police to establish 7 (seven) more VSCs across the country.



Hence, this model of victim support is not without challenges. As the victims who come to this centre mostly confront different degrees of physical and mental violence, it is imperative that the officers who deal with them have proper knowledge of victim management. However, the police officers who act as the first responders to victims of crimes, sometimes lack adequate skills in victim and trauma management. Apart from this, misconception about this centre among the common people sometimes creates complications. For example, the service centres are primarily designed for victims of crimes or violence. Hence, on many occasions due to a lack of knowledge homeless people or people without a known address are forwarded to these centres.



To conclude, the establishment of victim support centre is a commendable initiative in a country like Bangladesh. Due to its inclusive services, the VSCs have been able to prove themselves as a place of confidence for the victims of crimes. At the same time, the VSCs have also made the collection of information easier from the victims for the police officers. If implemented properly, centres like these may help victims of crimes to be psychologically and physically confident and open up a new era in the field of the criminal investigation.

The writer is Deputy Police Commissioner, Women Support and Investigation Division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police



Over the last few decades, the concept of modern policing is evolving worldwide.The global shift on policing has driven police forces to be more pro-people than before. As such, the way of investigating criminal cases has also changed. Since victims are considered to be an important source and evidence in the investigation of criminal cases, in addition to chasing criminals, treating victims with sympathy and care has been instrumental in police work. In Bangladesh, as elsewhere in the world, support services to victims of crimes such as psychological counselling and legal assistance, have been primarily offered by private and Non-government Organisations (NGOs).However, the inclusion of police in victim support services is relatively new and not widespread.The rights of victims have been recognized as basic human rights in many jurisdictions' laws and international policy documents as well. These legal and policy instruments enunciate certain rights of the victims which would be preserved by different actors. While victim duties are not solely vested in the police, these instruments recognize that police have an important role in the service provisions to victims. For example, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights articulates three key responsibilities for police to victims; they are- to treat victims and their complaints with due courtesy and respect, to inform crime victims about ways of access to justice and compensation, and provide information to victims about criminal justice systems and judicial procedures. This entails that police have a significant role to play in providing support services to the victims of crimes.Therefore, in different jurisdictions such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, and beyond, the issue of victim service from police organizations has gained momentum. Diverse models have originated within police organizations around the world in the area of victim dealings. The success and functioning of each model significantly vary due to a range of factors such as the organizational culture, police-civilian relationship, available resources, organizational commitments to victim-oriented service, and so on. However, among the existing victim support services, three models can be broadly distinguished, namely 'dedicated victim support units', 'dedicated liaison officers', and 'referral services'. These models have their own limitations and the services they offer to victims are not alike.For example, the 'dedicated unit' model is formed with a group of officers from a police station who are assigned to deal with victim duties. The unit is comprised of either police officers or civilians who are specialists in specific areas like gender-based violence, mental health, or hate crime. These types of units are common in North American countries. These units work alongside the regular police force and do not do regular law and order duties. The officers who work in these units do not provide formal counselling to the victims; rather they act as the point of contact for the victims of crimes.The last model, which is termed as 'referral' service, entails front-line police being utilized to establish communication between victims and community-based, government, and non-government services outside the police organizations. Although this model is widely adopted in Australian police forces, its success is yet to be determined. Most of the time, this model is considered to be a modified version of the 'liaison officer' model. Moreover, if the interface between police and other organizations is not much strong, it is very unlikely that this model will function well.Therefore, it can be seen that the international models for victim support services are confined to limited roles. Comparing the above models of police-backed victim support services, the approach adopted in Bangladesh is unique. In Bangladesh, the concept of a police-backed victim support service is relatively new. Initially, support services to the victims were mostly provided by NGOs or other sectors. Bangladesh Police embarked on its first victim support service in 2008 with the establishment of the Victim Support Centre (VSC) in Tejgaon, Dhaka. It was a joint collaboration of the Bangladesh Police and the Police Reform Programme (PRP). Apart from the government and international assistance, 10 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) were also attached to the VSC and are working as partner NGOs to the VSC since its inception.Primarily, victims of gender-based violence cases, who are mostly women and children, can seek assistance from this centre. The accommodation and other expenses are borne by the government of Bangladesh while services like psychological counselling and legal advice are provided by the partner NGOs. In specific circumstances, victims who are permanently estranged from their families, especially the younger ones, are rehabilitated to the shelter homes of the NGOs and given certain vocational training which would help them to survive in their future lives. To date, as many as seven thousand victims of different age groups and from various sections of society have received services from the VSC. The establishment of the VSC in Dhaka is considered to be a major breakthrough in dealing with victims of crimes which prompted Bangladesh Police to establish 7 (seven) more VSCs across the country.Hence, this model of victim support is not without challenges. As the victims who come to this centre mostly confront different degrees of physical and mental violence, it is imperative that the officers who deal with them have proper knowledge of victim management. However, the police officers who act as the first responders to victims of crimes, sometimes lack adequate skills in victim and trauma management. Apart from this, misconception about this centre among the common people sometimes creates complications. For example, the service centres are primarily designed for victims of crimes or violence. Hence, on many occasions due to a lack of knowledge homeless people or people without a known address are forwarded to these centres.To conclude, the establishment of victim support centre is a commendable initiative in a country like Bangladesh. Due to its inclusive services, the VSCs have been able to prove themselves as a place of confidence for the victims of crimes. At the same time, the VSCs have also made the collection of information easier from the victims for the police officers. If implemented properly, centres like these may help victims of crimes to be psychologically and physically confident and open up a new era in the field of the criminal investigation.The writer is Deputy Police Commissioner, Women Support and Investigation Division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police