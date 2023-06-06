Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly India crash







Trains rumbled past the debris of smashed carriages from Friday night's crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, where at least 275 people were killed and hundreds injured.



Officials had initially reported 288 deaths, but the Odisha state government has since revised the toll to 275 after some bodies were mistakenly counted twice.

Of the 1,175 injured, 382 were still being treated in hospital, authorities said on Sunday.



However, many fear the death toll could still rise with medical centres overwhelmed by the number of casualties, many in serious condition.



Green netting was erected on either side of the tracks, shielding the crumpled carriages pushed down the embankment from the view of travelling passengers.



Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was seen folding his hands in prayer as he saw the first train cross the site of the disaster late Sunday.



The railways ministry said the first train, a goods train loaded with coal, started 51 hours after the crash.



It was not immediately clear if all the tracks had been fully repaired, with trains on Monday using only lines on one side.

