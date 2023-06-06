Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iranian embassy to reopen in Saudi Arabia today

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

RIYADH, June 5: Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said, sealing a Chinese-brokered rapprochement deal announced in March.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Iran's diplomatic mission, which was expelled by Saudi authorities, will return under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait.

Tehran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the reopening in a statement Monday, confirming earlier comments by a diplomatic source in Riyadh.

Iran's embassy in Riyadh, its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) "will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday", Kanani said.

The diplomatic source had earlier told AFP that the opening "will take place Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) with the presence of the newly appointed Iranian ambassador" to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm when it will reopen its embassy in Tehran or its pick for ambassador.

Iranian media had named Enayati as the Islamic republic's Saudi envoy last month.

He had previously served as assistant to the foreign minister and director general of Gulf affairs at the foreign ministry, according to Iranian reports.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly India crash
Russia begins Baltic Sea drills one day after NATO
The Israelis set for new Jewish temple on Al-Aqsa site
Chinese warship passed in 'unsafe manner' near destroyer in Taiwan Strait, US says
Iranian embassy to reopen in Saudi Arabia today
US won't let Iran get nuclear weapons: Blinken
World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore
‘Myanmar illegal immigrants entering Manipur’


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft