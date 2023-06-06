12 killed, 20 injured in road mishaps







CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy was killed and her mother lost one of her legs when a truck hit a human hauler carrying them in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The accident took place on the Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid highway at around 11:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Rahat Ali, 5. Rahat's mother Runi Begum is currently undergoing treatment at Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.



Local sources said Rahat and his mother were going to Shibganj Bazar from Rasulpur riding on a human hauler, locally known as votvoti, at night. Suddenly, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, which left Rahat dead on the spot and one of Runi Begum's legs severed from her body. She was rescued by locals and immediately taken to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.



TANGAIL: Two teenage friends were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The accident took place in Garobazar area of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Sabbir Alam, 18, son of Md Suruj Ali, and Md Habib, 17, son of Ramjan Ali, residents of Tepi Kusharia Village under Ghatail Upazila of the district.



The injured person is Sadik.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam said Sabbir and Habib along with another friend Sadik went to a motorcycle ride in the area at noon. When they reached Garorbazar area, the driver of the motorbike lost control over the steering and hit hard a roadside tree, which left the duo dead on the spot and Sadik critically injured.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the bodies from the scene.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



HABIGANJ: Four people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Shayestaganj and Madhabpur upazilas of the district in two days.



Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The accident took place in Sudiakhola area on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road of the upazila at around 6 am.



The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rafiq Mia, 35, of Chunarughat Upazila; Ziaul Haque, 36, son of Azir Hussain of Baniachang Upazila; and Musa Mia, 64, son of Abdul Barik of Azmiriganj Upazila.



According to police and local sources, a bus belonging to 'Modern Paribahan' smashed an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction in Sudiakhola area on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road in the morning, which left the auto-rickshaw driver and its two passengers dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Ten others were also injured in the accident and they were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.



Shayestaganj PS OC Mohammad Nazmul Haque Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a man was killed as a pickup van hit him in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The accident took place in Kowsernagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway under the upazila at around 1 pm.



The deceased was identified as Md Farid Mia, 40, hailed from Sirajganj District.



Shayestaganj Highway PS OC Mainul Islam Bhuiyan said the accident occurred when a speedy pickup van ran over the man from behind while he was walking beside the highway at noon. Farid Mia died on the spot.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



Later on, the highway police seized the pickup van, the OC added.



JAMALPUR: A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Melandah Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The accident took place in Malncha area of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased was identified as Shahin Mia, son of Bucha Mia, a resident of Banipakuria area in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, two easy-bikes with passengers were going towards Jamalpur in the evening. On the way, a speedy private car hit those easy-bikes from behind, leaving Shahin dead on the spot and four other passengers critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Melandah Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred one of the injured to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



Melandah PS OC Kabir Hossain said being informed, police rushed there and seized the private car, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the driver of the private car and legal actions were under process in this regard, the OC added.



CUMILLA: A young woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Homna Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place in Shreemoddi area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.



The deceased were identified as Ferdousi Akhter, 18, wife of Sajal Sarker, and her daughter Sadia, residents of Homna Purbapara Village under the upazila.



Quoting locals, Homna PS OC Saiful Islam said Ferdousi along with her daughter was going to visit her father's house in the morning riding on an auto-rickshaw. On the way, they fell on the road as the auto-rickshaw overturned when its driver tried to overtake a speed-breaker. At that time, a speedy truck ran over the woman and the minor child. They were critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Homna Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.



The law enforcers have also seized the two vehicles involved in the accident and legal actions have been taken in this regard, the OC added.



GAIBANDHA: Two people were killed and four others injured as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The incident took place in front of Sorbanondo Union Parishad of the upazila at around 11:45 pm.



The deceased were identified as Zakirul Islam, 27, son of Dula Khalifa, a resident of Satgiri Village under Bamondanga Union of the upazila, and the auto-rickshaw driver Nazmul Islam, 38, son of Mozammal Haque, hailed from Gaibandha Sadar Upazila.



According to police and local sources, a speedy bus of 'New Safa Palashbari Paribahan' was going to Dhaka from Bamandanga Port at night. On the way, the bus hit an auto-rickshaw from behind, leaving six auto-rickshaw passengers critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sundarganj Upazila Health Complex, and later, they were referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



Later on, Zakirul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 12:30 am on Saturday, and Nazmul died there on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.



Bamandanga Police Investigation Centre In-Charge MA Aziz said being informed, police went to the scene and seized the two vehicles involved in the accident.



Legal procedures were under process in this regard, the official added.



