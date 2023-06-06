Meet on good governance in finance held in Pirojpur



PIROJPUR, June 5: A meeting laying emphasis on establishing good governance, citizen charter and grievance redress management of service seekers was held in the district accounts office on Sunday evening. It was organized in the circuit house by district accounts and finance office.Md Nurul Islam, Bangladesh controller of accounts general, attended the meeting as the chief guest.Barishal Divisional Controller of Accounts Md A K Azad Khan, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman (PPM Seba), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT ) Md Selim Hossain, and Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki were special guests at the meeting. It was chaired by District Accounts and Finance Officer Md Alamgir Hasan. Government officials, and employees took part in the meeting.The chief guest said, the present government has modernised the accounts and finance sector to make it smart as per direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; days of harassment and sufferings of pensioners have been over; all district and upazila level payment will be made online; all bills, salaries and allowances will also be made online. "We are working to provide better services to the services seekers and related clients," he maintained.