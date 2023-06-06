Two unnatural deaths in two districts







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A cable network worker, who was injured after falling from an electric pole in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday night.



Deceased Pintu Hossain, 25, was the son of Fidu Pramanik of Jotjoyrampur Village under Bajubagha Union of the upazila.

It was known that Pintu fell from an electric pole at Jotjoyrampur on Thursday noon while he was working there, which left him critically injured.



Injured Pintu was taken to Bagha Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to the RMCH in critical condition.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.



Bajubagha Union Parishad Chairman Advocate Feroz Ahmed Ranju confirmed the incident.



SYLHET: An army man died as a steel pipe fell on his head from an under-construction building in the city on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Lance Corporal Delowar Hossain, 25, hailed from Raipur Village under Gangni Upazila in Meherpur District. He was a member of the 50 Field Artillery of the 17 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army.



Quoting eyewitnesses, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sudip Das said a piece of iron pipe fell on the head of the army personnel from an under-construction building while he was shopping at the open market at around 2 pm, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The official also said police detained nine persons involved with the construction work.



Meanwhile, the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) authorities formed a seven-member probe body headed by its Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman to investigate the incident.



The committee has been asked to submit the probe report within 72 hours, said Abdul Alim Shah, public relations officer of the city corporation.



Jamal and Co, a construction company, was responsible for the upward extension work of the building's 11 and 12th floors, said the public relations officer.



SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury said, "I am shocked by this incident. A 7-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident and we will take legal action against those responsible, following the report."



