Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 12:00 PM
Home Countryside

Three minors drown at Galachipa

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, June 5: Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jubayer Mridha, 4, a resident of Haridebpur Village under Gazalia Union, Mainul Islam, 3, of Chuto Gabua Village under Golkhali Union, and Tamim Matbar, 10, of Londa Village under Galachipa Sadar Union in the upazila.

According to family members, Jubayer slipped into a pond next to his house when he along with other children was playing on the bank of the pond at around 9 am.

Later on, the family members found him floating on water and recovered his body.

Meanwhile, Mainul went to visit his grandfather's house where he drowned in a ditch nearby the house while playing with others.

Relatives rescued him and took to Galachipa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Besides, physically-challenged Tamim drowned in a canal while his father was working in a field.

Later on, locals saw Tamim's body was floating in the canal and informed the deceased's family members after recovering the body.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft