

Thrust on formulating plan to prevent plastic pollution



This year's theme of the Day is - "Ecosystem Restoration."



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Panchagarh, Tangail and Sunamganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from the Zilla Parishad premises at around 11 am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town at around 11:30 am.



Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Rajshahi Divisional Director of Environment Department Deputy Secretary Md Ahsan Habib presided over the meeting.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Snigdha Akhter, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, District Awami League President Mojibor Rahman Mojnu and Deputy Director of District Environment Department Razia Sultana spoke at the programme as special guests.



After the discussion, prizes were given to the students who won the art competition.



KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate office in the town.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Rubel Mahmud presided over the meeting.



Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam and ASP (Crime) Alamin Hossain attended the programme as special guests.



Senior Chemist of Environment Department Rubiyet Tahrim Shourab and CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



After the discussion, prizes were distributed among the winners of a drawing competition organized for the children.



PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



A rally was brought out from Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Madhubi Roy presided over the meeting.

Government officials, teachers, public representatives, NGO activists and journalists, among others, were also present at that time.



PATUAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from the premises of New Town Branch of Sonali Bank in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Patuakhali DC Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.



ADC Sheikh Abdullah Sadid, ASP Ahmed Mainul Hasan, Assistant Director (AD) of District Environment Department Kazi Saifuddin, Sadar Range Officer of the Forest Department Noyon Mistri and Patuakhali Press Club President Swapon Banarjee, among others, were also present at the programme.



After the discussion, prizes were given to the winners of an art competition organized for the children marking the Day.



PANCHAGARH: The World Environment Day was observed in the district on Monday in a befitting manner.



Panchagarh District administration and Department of Environment jointly organized a discussion meeting, and painting and slogan competition in the town on the occasion of the Day.



Panchagarh DC Zahurul Islam inaugurated the programmes by blowing colourful balloons in front of the DC office in the town in the morning.



ADC Md Riazuddin presided over the discussion held in the DC office conference room where DC Zahurul Islam was present as the chief guest.



The chief guest said, "A 10-year action plan has been formulated to prevent plastic pollution. A three-year plan has been adopted to stop single-use plastic."



Mobile court was conducted from January 2019 to April 2023 as a part of the drive against banned polythene shopping bags, he added.



District Environment Department AD Yusuf Ali gave a welcome speech at the programme where Panchagarh Government Women College Geography and Environment Department Assistant Professor Gholam Kibria Mukul presented the keynote article.



ASP Rakibul Islam, Panchagarh Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Saniul Quader, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Haque and Freedom Fighter ATM Sarwar Hossain, among others, also spoke at the discussion.



SUNAMGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



Dharmapasha Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting at the Upazila Parishad hall room on the occasion of the Day.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shithesh Chandra Sarkar presided over the discussion conducted by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Aliduzzaman.



Upazila Women Affairs Officer Fahima Khanam, Dharmapasha Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Zubair Pasha Himu, Rural Development Officer Shyamal Pal, Dharmapasha Press Club General Secretary MMA Reza Pahel, and Sunamganj District BRAC Coordinator AK Azad, among others, also spoke at that time.



Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the streets of the Upazila Parishad.



