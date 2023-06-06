West Indies cruise to victory over UAE in first ODI







The tourists bowled out the UAE for 202 and then chased down the target with 14.4 overs to spare to secure a seven-wicket win.

The West Indies are preparing for the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe which starts on June 18 and also features the UAE.





"King is an exceptional player and someone who I thought would've scored a lot more runs early in his career," said West Indies captain Shai Hope.



"But happy for him. He saw the opportunity to take the game forward and happy to see him get his first hundred today."



Seamer Keemo Paul was the pick of the Windies bowlers with 3-34 as the hosts failed to bat out their overs despite a counter-attacking 58 from Ali Naseer.



Opener King made short work of the total, easing to his maiden ODI ton and hitting 12 fours and four sixes.



Hope finished the job in style with back-to-back sixes.



The second ODI takes place on Tuesday in Dubai, where the third and final match will also be held on Friday. �AFP

SHARJAH, JUNE 5: Brandon King smashed a run-a-ball 112 as the West Indies gave themselves a confidence boost ahead of the World Cup qualifier by thrashing the United Arab Emirates in the first one-day international on Sunday.The tourists bowled out the UAE for 202 and then chased down the target with 14.4 overs to spare to secure a seven-wicket win.The West Indies are preparing for the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe which starts on June 18 and also features the UAE.The two-time world champions have never failed to reach the global showpiece, but only two of the 10 teams in the qualifier will reach the World Cup in India later this year."King is an exceptional player and someone who I thought would've scored a lot more runs early in his career," said West Indies captain Shai Hope."But happy for him. He saw the opportunity to take the game forward and happy to see him get his first hundred today."Seamer Keemo Paul was the pick of the Windies bowlers with 3-34 as the hosts failed to bat out their overs despite a counter-attacking 58 from Ali Naseer.Opener King made short work of the total, easing to his maiden ODI ton and hitting 12 fours and four sixes.Hope finished the job in style with back-to-back sixes.The second ODI takes place on Tuesday in Dubai, where the third and final match will also be held on Friday. �AFP