Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's out-of-form Warner determined to exit on own terms

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Australia's out-of-form Warner determined to exit on own terms

Australia's out-of-form Warner determined to exit on own terms

SYDNEY, JUNE 5: Opener David Warner will be determined to show he still has what it takes when he begins the countdown to retirement at the World Test Championship final starting Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former vice-captain has been a mainstay of the Australian team since making his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011, racking up 103 caps and 8,158 runs.

But he approaches the WTC final at The Oval against India and the five-Test Ashes series from June 16 more vulnerable than ever with one century in his past 32 innings and a mediocre record in England.

His prolonged poor form had prompted intense speculation about how much longer he would carry on and over the weekend Warner set out his timetable to end his red-ball career.

The pugnacious left-hander hopes to bid farewell in front of his hometown fans in the New Year Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January.

He aims to keep playing white-ball cricket until the 2024 World Cup.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family... if I can get through this (WTC final and Ashes) and make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then," he told reporters in England.

Warner will be desperate to go out on his own terms, but with his place under threat, how much of a part he plays in his final Ashes series remains to be seen.

He made Australia's squad heading to England but chief selector George Bailey then added to the uncertainty, saying Warner would play against India but non-committal beyond that.

Warner suffered a fractured elbow and concussion on the blockbuster tour of India in February, missing the last two Tests, which itself came on the back of an extended lean spell.

There was talk afterwards that he may have played his last Test.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has suggested Warner missed an ideal opportunity to hang up the pads after hitting a double-century against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last December in his 100th Test.

The form book, both recent and past, does not bode well for Warner.

In 13 Tests against the old enemy on English soil Warner averages 26.04, well below his career 45.57, and is yet to score a century.

A dismal 2019 Ashes campaign in England saw him manage just 9.50 with the bat.

To make matters worse, he will again come face-to-face with his nemesis' Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, two bowlers who have tormented him over the years.

Warner is also nursing a sore left elbow after being hit in the nets -- the same one he fractured during Australia's tour of India.

Despite his impending retirement from Test cricket Warner insists he will not change his mindset.

"I've played every game like it's my last," he said.

Should he fail to fire, Marcus Harris or Matt Renshaw would likely step in to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Harris told Australian media he had seen some of the scrutiny around Warner's position in the side, but that he had earned the right to decide when the time was right to move on.

"To be honest, I'm probably not going to be playing until Davey either isn't playing or decides not to be playing," Harris said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attacking icon Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football
West Indies cruise to victory over UAE in first ODI
Australia's out-of-form Warner determined to exit on own terms
Smith wary of following Warner's retirement plan
National booters begin practice at Kings Arena
Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team
Benzema strikes on Madrid farewell
Benzema, Messi reportedly set for Saudi moves


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft