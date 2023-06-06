

National booters begin practice at Kings Arena



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, AFC, and BFF member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, and BFF acting general secretary Imran Hossain Tushar came and meet the players at the venue on the day.



The 2023 SAFF Championship which will be the 14th edition of the Championship is set to be held in Bengaluru, India from 21 June to 5 July. The biennial international men's football championship of South Asia is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Before that, the boys will play a friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June in Cambodia.



Bangladesh in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June. The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June.



Earlier, through a notice, BFF informed that the residential camp would start from 4 June and the players were asked to report to team manager Amer Khan on that day.



Previously, the Federation announced a 35-member initial squad for the tournament. On Saturday, BFF trimmed the initial squad for the SAFF Championship 2023 into a 30-member unit.



Bangladesh national football team had begun its practice on Monday at 4:00 pm at Kings Arena. The boys have a FIFA tier-one match against Cambodia and the SAFF Championship a week later.Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, AFC, and BFF member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, and BFF acting general secretary Imran Hossain Tushar came and meet the players at the venue on the day.The 2023 SAFF Championship which will be the 14th edition of the Championship is set to be held in Bengaluru, India from 21 June to 5 July. The biennial international men's football championship of South Asia is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).Before that, the boys will play a friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June in Cambodia.Bangladesh in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June. The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June.Earlier, through a notice, BFF informed that the residential camp would start from 4 June and the players were asked to report to team manager Amer Khan on that day.Previously, the Federation announced a 35-member initial squad for the tournament. On Saturday, BFF trimmed the initial squad for the SAFF Championship 2023 into a 30-member unit.