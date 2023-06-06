Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Sports Reporter

Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team

Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team

Bangladesh's uncapped middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who got maiden national call on Sunday for the forthcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, revealed that he wants to improve his skills and mental strength to steady his position in the national team.

Dipu, 21, was a part of the Bangladesh-A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A, who scored 146 runs with two fifties from two matches he played. The young batter was praised highly for his Test temperament and skills.
 
"Everyone says that I have good skill," Dipu admitted while he was speaking to journalists after Monday's practice at Home of Cricket Mirpur. "But I think, I need more mental strength to play in national team. I'll try to develop my skills which will make my play easier".

The batter expressed his joy on getting national call and thanked the BCB and selection panel for keeping faith on him.

"Everyone congratulated me. It was a fantastic experience," the boy articulated his delight. "Everyone dreams to play in the national team and I am not exceptional. I am very happy and I must try to improve myself more day by day".

Bangladesh experimented with a number of heavyweight players including Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan during their game against West Indies-A. Dipu claimed his place overcoming those big names. How did he felt? "I played in the A-team. We had three matches there and I focused on the game. I didn't know what will happen," he replied gently.

Dipu was an important cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh team. A number of his teammates already played in the national team including Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shamim Patwari. How he was feeling when he saw his friends in national team? "I never thought about these things. I just thought that whenever, I will get call, I'll try to play well," Dipu clarified his thinking.

He is the 7th specialist batter in the squad, who has little possibility to make debut in the game against Afghanistan. If Bangladesh think tank have a mind to drop either of Momunl Haque and Zakir Hossain, only then Dipu will get place in the playing eleven.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attacking icon Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football
West Indies cruise to victory over UAE in first ODI
Australia's out-of-form Warner determined to exit on own terms
Smith wary of following Warner's retirement plan
National booters begin practice at Kings Arena
Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team
Benzema strikes on Madrid farewell
Benzema, Messi reportedly set for Saudi moves


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft