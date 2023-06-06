

Dipu emphasizes on skill, mental strength to stay in national team



Dipu, 21, was a part of the Bangladesh-A side in the just concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A, who scored 146 runs with two fifties from two matches he played. The young batter was praised highly for his Test temperament and skills.



"Everyone says that I have good skill," Dipu admitted while he was speaking to journalists after Monday's practice at Home of Cricket Mirpur. "But I think, I need more mental strength to play in national team. I'll try to develop my skills which will make my play easier".

The batter expressed his joy on getting national call and thanked the BCB and selection panel for keeping faith on him.



"Everyone congratulated me. It was a fantastic experience," the boy articulated his delight. "Everyone dreams to play in the national team and I am not exceptional. I am very happy and I must try to improve myself more day by day".



Bangladesh experimented with a number of heavyweight players including Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan during their game against West Indies-A. Dipu claimed his place overcoming those big names. How did he felt? "I played in the A-team. We had three matches there and I focused on the game. I didn't know what will happen," he replied gently.



Dipu was an important cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh team. A number of his teammates already played in the national team including Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shamim Patwari. How he was feeling when he saw his friends in national team? "I never thought about these things. I just thought that whenever, I will get call, I'll try to play well," Dipu clarified his thinking.



He is the 7th specialist batter in the squad, who has little possibility to make debut in the game against Afghanistan. If Bangladesh think tank have a mind to drop either of Momunl Haque and Zakir Hossain, only then Dipu will get place in the playing eleven.



