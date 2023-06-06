Proposed budget ignores BAJUS’ 12 demands: Industry







This will protect the interests of local goldsmiths and attract buyers towards the local jewelry industry, said functionaries of jewelry industry in post budget reaction. Anwar Hossain, Vice President of Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) and Chairman of Standing Committee on Tariff and Taxation on jewelry said this while talking on the budget on Sunday.



BAJUS advisor Ruhul Amin Russel, BAJUS co-editor and Standing Committee on Tariff and Taxation Samit Ghosh Apu, member Standing Committee on Tariff and Taxation Pawan Kumar Agarwal were present.

Anwar Hussain said the jewelery industry will boost the economy of Bangladesh in the coming days with proper budgetary support. Currently approximately 4.4 lakh people are directly and indirectly employed in the jewelery industry.



In future, employment of one crore people is possible in this industry. Export of gold ornaments is possible by adding value in jewelry industry to build Bangabandhu's golden bangla. Just as Dubai has become a gold trading hub, Bangladesh has this potential as well.



BAJUS leaders said in the pre-budget press conference on April 4, they had raised 12 proposals to protect and promote the industry's interest. But none of the 12 proposals have been reflected in the budget. It is not only disappointing but it also threatens the industry.



Anwar Hossain said the proposed 5 percent VAT on the sale of gold ornaments is seen as a burden on the common buyer. Many buyers have expressed reluctance to pay VAT.



It will affect the revenue of the government which needs new sources of revenue to meet budget deficits. The jewelry industry can go a long way in meeting the budget deficit if the VAT rate imposed on the sector is reduced.



So BAJUS is again proposing to reduce the 5 percent VAT rate on sale of gold ornaments to 3 percent. BAJUS is proposing to increase the duty rate to 5 percent for IRC holders and VAT compliant industries instead of CD 10 percent for semi-refined gold. BAJUS leaders said according to latest government revised policy the annual gold demand in Bangladesh is about 40 tons. But a realistic survey is needed to determine the actual demand.



High cost of raw materials, additional cost of production, high import duty on industrial machinery are major obstacles in meeting the legitimate demand for gold industry.



At present, import duty of almost all types of products and machinery in the jewelry industry is 30 to 60 percent which is much higher than the duty imposed on other local industries.

