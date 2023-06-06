Video
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023
Tipu underscores united efforts to develop tea industry

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday urged all to work unitedly to make a global branding of Bangladesh's tea through development and flourish of the tea industry.

The Commerce Minister said this while addressing a function as the chief guest marking the observance of 3rd National Tea Day and distribution of 1st National Tea Award held at the BTRI High School Ground at Srimongol in the district on the day, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) late on Sunday.

Tipu said the tea industry of the country has now come into a sustainable and strong position due to the special supervision and various initiatives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Special emphasis is being given on boosting production of standard quality tea and strengthening international standard research activities."

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a labour-friendly leader and had struggled throughout his life for establishing the rights of the hard-earned people, he said that around 1.50 lakh workers are being associated with the tea sector of Bangladesh of which most of them are female.

In this regard, he urged the tea industry owners to ensure due facilities of the tea garden workers since workers are the lifeline of any industry.

Alongside boosting the production of tea, the Commerce Minister also stressed the need for increasing multipurpose use of tea, modernization of the marketing system, creating newer market of tea in the global arena through meeting the local demand and thus earning more foreign currency.

The incumbent government in 2021 declared June 4 as the National Tea to mark the contributions of Father of the Nation towards the country's tea industry.

The Commerce Minister also handed over the National Tea Award-2023 to one individual and seven organizations.

Presided over by senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, former Chief Whip Dr Md Abdus Shahed, BTB Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB) president Shah Moinuddin Hasan, and Bangladesh Tea Sangsad (BTS) president Kamran T Rahman spoke, among others, at the function.

The full list of the winners are mentione below:
1. Highest producing tea garden per acre: Rented tea garden. 2. Highest quality tea producing garden- Madhupur tea garden. 3.

 Best tea exporter- Abul Khair Consumer Products Ltd. 4. Best Small Tea Grower - Md Anwar Sadat Samrat (Panchagarh). 5. Best tea garden for workers welfare - Jerin Tea Garden. 6. Best organization/company - Kazi and Kazi Tea Estate Limited on the basis of marketing of diverse tea products. 7. Best tea company - Green Field Tea Industries Limited on the basis of beautiful and quality tea wrapper. 8. Best tea leaf chooser (tea worker) - Uplakhi Tripura, Neptune Tea Garden.


