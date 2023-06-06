Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Inflation averaged 9.94 per cent in Bangladesh in May of the current fiscal 2022-23. This is the highest in 12 years resulting from the adverse impact of rising fuel cost.

Before this, inflation was 10.2 per cent in May 2011.

This was stated in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) update for May given by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday.

However, overall inflation rose to 8.78 per cent in February. Inflation rate rose again to 9.33 per cent in March. It eased slightly in April but was not enough. At that time the overall or general inflation rate was 9.24 per cent.

According to BBS data, inflation rate in food sector was 9.24 per cent in May. Last month it was 8.84 per cent. According to BBS, the price of rice, pulses, oil, salt, fish, meat, vegetables, spices and tobacco products increased. The rate of food inflation has also increased.

Apart from this, the cost of house rent, furniture, household items, medical care, transportation and educational materials is increased. The rate of inflation has increased to 9.96 per cent in May, compared to 9.72 per cent in the previous month.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposed budget ignores BAJUS’ 12 demands: Industry
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Plastic waste turns into tiles first time in BD
Tipu underscores united efforts to develop tea industry
Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May
Exports rise 7.11pc to $50.52 billion in July-May
Dhaka Club distribute t-shirts celebrate Tree Fair
GP sponsors BUET team at University Rover Challenge


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft