Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May







Before this, inflation was 10.2 per cent in May 2011.



This was stated in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) update for May given by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday.

However, overall inflation rose to 8.78 per cent in February. Inflation rate rose again to 9.33 per cent in March. It eased slightly in April but was not enough. At that time the overall or general inflation rate was 9.24 per cent.



According to BBS data, inflation rate in food sector was 9.24 per cent in May. Last month it was 8.84 per cent. According to BBS, the price of rice, pulses, oil, salt, fish, meat, vegetables, spices and tobacco products increased. The rate of food inflation has also increased.



Apart from this, the cost of house rent, furniture, household items, medical care, transportation and educational materials is increased. The rate of inflation has increased to 9.96 per cent in May, compared to 9.72 per cent in the previous month.

