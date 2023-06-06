Video
Exports rise 7.11pc to $50.52 billion in July-May

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent


The country exported goods worth US$485 million in May which is 26.61 per cent higher than the that of the same period last fiscal year but 5.21 per cent less than the export target.

The latest information has been divulged by Export Development Bureau (EPB) on Sunday.
During last April, the country's export earnings stumbled. Expatriates income also decreased in that month. Export earnings decreased by 16 and a half per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Exports in the month were less than $4 billion. Exports decreased by 21 and a half per cent compared to targets. However, export earnings which keeps the country's economy running has turned around in a matter of months.

According to EPB data in May of the current fiscal 2022-23, goods were exported worth $485 million. In May this year, the export target was for $5.12 billion but export earnings stood at 3.83 billion.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal 2022-23, goods worth $50.52 billion were exported. This export income is 7.11 per cent higher than during last fiscal 2021-22. In the first 11 months of last fiscal goods worth $47.17 billion were exported.

According to EPB data, in the first 11 months of the current financial year, readymade garments exports were reported at $4,263 million. This is 10.67 per cent higher than the same period of last fiscal year.

The growth in knitwear export is 10.92 per cent and for ovens garments at10.36 per cent. Leather export stood at second highest. Leather and leather products worth $112 million were exported.

The growth is 42 per cent. On the other hand, export of home textile products stood at third highest at $102 million. Export decreased by 30 per cent.

According to EPB data, exports of leather and leather products, non-leather footwear and plastic products have increased in the current fiscal year so far.

However, exports of jute and jute products, leather and leather products, home textiles, frozen food, agro-processed food and engineering products declined. Exporters said export earnings witnessed a modest growth in May.

Earnings from RMG in 11 months of FY23 increased by 10.67 per cent to $42.63 billion compared with those of $38.52 billion in the same period of FY22, the data showed.

Export earnings from woven garments in July-May of FY23 grew by 10.36 per cent to $19.35 billion compared with those of $17.53 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.

Export earnings from knitwear in the first 11 months of FY23 grew by 10.92 per cent to $23.27 billion compared with those of $20.98 billion in the same period of FY22.


