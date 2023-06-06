Dhaka Club distribute t-shirts celebrate Tree Fair







The distribution ceremony took place at the H.R. Sinha Lounge of the club.



The honorable President, Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel)graced the event as the Chief Guest. He eloquently shed light on the global challenge of climate change, highlighting the adverse impact caused by deforestation and the alarming decline of trees.

He emphasized the detrimental consequences of deforestation and the alarming decline in the number of trees, underscoring their adverse impact on the environment.With optimism, he expressed his fervent hope that this initiative would ignite a passion within the Forest Department employees, motivating them to actively engage in afforestation and tree planting endeavors.



He added that last year, Dhaka Club Limited planted 100 trees on this occasion, bringing the total number of trees in the club to 776. The Dhaka Club and its esteemed members have consistently championed diverse social activities, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. The President extended greetings to all attendees and expressed gratitude for their presence.



Md. Rezaul Karim, Director-in-charge CSR committee, wishing the success of the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and 'Tree Fair 2023', invited everyone to come together and actively participate in tree-related activities on this occasion.



Dr. EmranKabir Chowdhury, Convener of CSR Committee, Aminur Reza khan (Dulal), H. M. Murshed, Mohammed Robiul Islam Azad, Members, representatives from the Forest Department and Club staff among other individuals, were present at the event.



In honor of the National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair 2023, Dhaka Club Limited carried out a thoughtful gesture as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme by distributing t-shirts to the diligent employees of the Forest Department on Monday.The distribution ceremony took place at the H.R. Sinha Lounge of the club.The honorable President, Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel)graced the event as the Chief Guest. He eloquently shed light on the global challenge of climate change, highlighting the adverse impact caused by deforestation and the alarming decline of trees.He emphasized the detrimental consequences of deforestation and the alarming decline in the number of trees, underscoring their adverse impact on the environment.With optimism, he expressed his fervent hope that this initiative would ignite a passion within the Forest Department employees, motivating them to actively engage in afforestation and tree planting endeavors.He added that last year, Dhaka Club Limited planted 100 trees on this occasion, bringing the total number of trees in the club to 776. The Dhaka Club and its esteemed members have consistently championed diverse social activities, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. The President extended greetings to all attendees and expressed gratitude for their presence.Md. Rezaul Karim, Director-in-charge CSR committee, wishing the success of the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and 'Tree Fair 2023', invited everyone to come together and actively participate in tree-related activities on this occasion.Dr. EmranKabir Chowdhury, Convener of CSR Committee, Aminur Reza khan (Dulal), H. M. Murshed, Mohammed Robiul Islam Azad, Members, representatives from the Forest Department and Club staff among other individuals, were present at the event.