LafargeHolcim celebrates World Environment Day

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) celebrated the World Environment Day with numerous activities at all of its plants at Chhatak, Meghna and Mongla on Monday.The main purpose of the celebration was to spread awareness in protecting the environment and reducing usage of plastic, says a press release.The celebrations started with an awareness session among the employees followed by tree plantation drive. One of the key events was organized by Geocycle-the sustainable waste management wing of the company, where it engaged the students of LafargeHolcim Community Welfare School in Chhatak on awareness regarding sustainable waste management and protecting the environment followed by the students collecting plastic waste materials in and around the school premises for disposal through Geocycle.Apart from these a drawing competition for the children of the employees was also organized followed by a prize distribution ceremony.