JICA, RAJUK see significant urban development in Dhaka city

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Desk

The 2nd seminar on Transit Oriented Development (TOD), jointly hosted by RAJUK and the JICA Project Team at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, on June 1 last, marked a significant milestone towards the future urban development of Dhaka city.

The seminar on the ongoing technical cooperation project of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) -- 'the Project for Development of Policy and Guidelines for Transit Oriented Development (TOD) along Mass Transit Corridors,' presented the progress and future direction of TOD guidelines and pilot projects.  

TOD is a method that promotes urban development centered around public transport, says a press release.

Kazi Wasi Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works; Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, BPAA, Chairman, RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha); Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, attended the ceremony and shared their observations.

Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, spoke passionately about the project that disseminating and expanding TOD would significantly improve urban planning and development toward more comfortable and efficient lives of people in Dhaka or Smart Dhaka. He also emphasized that TOD's key to success is the shared vision and collaboration, highlighting the importance of discussion and consensus-building.

In collaboration with key stakeholders, the JICA consultant team led by Nippon Koei has been developing TOD guidelines. It covers the general framework of TOD in Dhaka, the basic process and content of planning, and the implementation methods. Two pilot projects were revealed to involve planning at selected sites: Uttara Center station of the country's first MRT Line 6 and the Gabtoli area for the future MRT Line 5 and 2. In addition, TOD highlighted the successful work of the Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation, which served as an example of what could be achieved in Dhaka.

Kazi Wasi Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, commented, "The seminar has been essential, and it created opportunities for all the stakeholders to share the progress of TOD Guidelines. As a result, the projects will promote better urbanization and help accelerate Bangladesh's journey towards becoming a middle-income country".

The seminar was also attended by several stakeholders from relevant ministries, government agencies, international donors and academia including MOHPW, RAJUK, DTCA, DMTCL, DNCC, DSCC, DMP, BR, BRTA, DBRTCL, BADC, BUET, ADB, AFD and experts & consultants. Moreover, the participation of all the stakeholders and agencies highlighted the essential role of mutual understanding and collaboration in the success of TOD initiatives.


