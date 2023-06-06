P2P Furniture offers upto 20pc price cut







CHATTOGRAM, June 5: P2P Furniture has announced a special offer in celebration of the upcoming Eid ul adha. Throughout the month of June, P2P Furniture are offering a discount of up to 20% on their home and office furniture.This annual mega offer is designed to create a warm and inviting environment for families and colleagues to gather during this auspicious occasion.To transform living space and office environment buyers can visit P2P's Mehedibagh and Agrabad Experience Center in Chattogram. Customers can visit P2P website www.p2p.com.bd for online purchase.