|
Ispahani wins 2 coveted National Tea Awards
|
Ispahani's tea gardens have been honored with awards in two categories at the first-ever National Tea Awards. The recognition was bestowed upon Ispahani during a special event held on 'National Tea Day 2023' on Sunday, in appreciation of its significant contributions to Bangladesh's tea industry.
Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director of Ispahani Group, received the award on behalf of Ispahani for the category of 'Best Tea Garden based on Worker Welfare'. Mr. Golam Mustafa, the Chief Operating Officer of Ispahani Tea Estates, and 'Uplaxmi Tripura', the Tea Worker from Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani, received the award for the category of 'Best Tea Leaf Picker', says a press release.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the first Bengali to become the chairman of the Tea Board on June 4, 1957. To make this day memorable, Bangladesh Tea Board has been celebrating the 4th of June every year as National Tea Day since 2021. Bangladesh Tea Board organized a grand program at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on June 4, 2023, on the occasion of '3rd National Tea Day'.
The 'National Tea Award' was given for the first time by the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Tea Board in recognition of significant contributions in various fields of the tea industry in the country. Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden won recognition as the 'Best Tea Garden based on worker welfare'. Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director of The Group received the award on behalf of Ispahani from the Commerce Minister TipuMunshi. Besides this, tea worker 'Upalaxmi Tripura' of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani won the award in the best tea leaf picker category. Golam Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of Ispahani - Tea Estate, and 'Upalaxmi Tripura', Tea Worker of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani received the award.