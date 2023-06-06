Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ispahani wins 2 coveted National Tea Awards

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Ispahani's tea gardens have been honored with awards in two categories at the first-ever National Tea Awards. The recognition was bestowed upon Ispahani during a special event held on 'National Tea Day 2023' on Sunday, in appreciation of its significant contributions to Bangladesh's tea industry.

Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director of Ispahani Group, received the award on behalf of Ispahani for the category of 'Best Tea Garden based on Worker Welfare'. Mr. Golam Mustafa, the Chief Operating Officer of Ispahani Tea Estates, and 'Uplaxmi Tripura', the Tea Worker from Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani, received the award for the category of 'Best Tea Leaf Picker', says a press release.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the first Bengali to become the chairman of the Tea Board on June 4, 1957. To make this day memorable, Bangladesh Tea Board has been celebrating the 4th of June every year as National Tea Day since 2021. Bangladesh Tea Board organized a grand program at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on June 4, 2023, on the occasion of '3rd National Tea Day'.

The 'National Tea Award' was given for the first time by the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Tea Board in recognition of significant contributions in various fields of the tea industry in the country. Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden won recognition as the 'Best Tea Garden based on worker welfare'. Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director of The Group received the award on behalf of Ispahani from the Commerce Minister TipuMunshi. Besides this, tea worker 'Upalaxmi Tripura' of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani won the award in the best tea leaf picker category.  Golam Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of Ispahani - Tea Estate, and 'Upalaxmi Tripura', Tea Worker of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani received the award.

Honorable Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi MP was present as the Chief Guest at the occasion. Dr. Md Abdus Shahid MP was present as the special guest. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce presided over the function. Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan, and Bangladesh Tea Association President Kamran T Rahman were present on the occasion. Variouspeople associated with the tea industry of Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposed budget ignores BAJUS’ 12 demands: Industry
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Plastic waste turns into tiles first time in BD
Tipu underscores united efforts to develop tea industry
Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May
Exports rise 7.11pc to $50.52 billion in July-May
Dhaka Club distribute t-shirts celebrate Tree Fair
GP sponsors BUET team at University Rover Challenge


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft