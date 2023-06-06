Ispahani wins 2 coveted National Tea Awards







Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the first Bengali to become the chairman of the Tea Board on June 4, 1957. To make this day memorable, Bangladesh Tea Board has been celebrating the 4th of June every year as National Tea Day since 2021. Bangladesh Tea Board organized a grand program at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on June 4, 2023, on the occasion of '3rd National Tea Day'.

The 'National Tea Award' was given for the first time by the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Tea Board in recognition of significant contributions in various fields of the tea industry in the country. Ispahani's Zareen Tea Garden won recognition as the 'Best Tea Garden based on worker welfare'. Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director of The Group received the award on behalf of Ispahani from the Commerce Minister TipuMunshi. Besides this, tea worker 'Upalaxmi Tripura' of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani won the award in the best tea leaf picker category. Golam Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of Ispahani - Tea Estate, and 'Upalaxmi Tripura', Tea Worker of Neptune Tea Garden of Ispahani received the award.



Honorable Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi MP was present as the Chief Guest at the occasion. Dr. Md Abdus Shahid MP was present as the special guest. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce presided over the function. Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan, and Bangladesh Tea Association President Kamran T Rahman were present on the occasion. Variouspeople associated with the tea industry of Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.



