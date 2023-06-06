Video
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PwC

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed an Engagement Letter with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bangladesh Private Limited where PwC will perform the Quality Assurance Review of the Internal Audit Functions of Dhaka Bank.

Md Mamun Rashid, Managing Director, PwC Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd recently signed the agreement at Dhaka Bank, Head office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Rumesa Hussain, Director and Sadeq Zaman, Director from PwC and Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, A K M Shahnawaj, DMD, A M MMoyen Uddin, DMD, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, DMD, Sheikh Abdul Bakir, DMD, Akhlaqur Rahman, DMD, S M Abdullah HilKafi, Head of ICCD and other senior executives were also present at the event from Dhaka Bank Ltd.


