Cash back on mobile recharge thru bKash from 6pm to 10pm

First 60 users in every minute will get BDT 10 cash back on BDT 20 recharge on any mobile number through bKash from 6.00pm-10.00pm every day. Started on June 01, customers can enjoy the cash back offer till June 7, during these four hours in the evening. 14,400 customers will get the cash back everyday totaling to more than one lakh during the week-long campaign.Customers can enjoy the cash back offer by recharging BDT 20 from the bKash app or by dialing *247# to any number. A customer can avail the cash back offer once during the campaign period.Mobile recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country, anytime.There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage.