Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cash back on mobile recharge thru bKash from 6pm to 10pm

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

First 60 users in every minute will get BDT 10 cash back on BDT 20 recharge on any mobile number through bKash from 6.00pm-10.00pm every day. Started on June 01, customers can enjoy the cash back offer till June 7, during these four hours in the evening. 14,400 customers will get the cash back everyday totaling to more than one lakh during the week-long campaign.

Customers can enjoy the cash back offer by recharging BDT 20 from the bKash app or by dialing *247# to any number. A customer can avail the cash back offer once during the campaign period.

Mobile recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country, anytime.

There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposed budget ignores BAJUS’ 12 demands: Industry
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Plastic waste turns into tiles first time in BD
Tipu underscores united efforts to develop tea industry
Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May
Exports rise 7.11pc to $50.52 billion in July-May
Dhaka Club distribute t-shirts celebrate Tree Fair
GP sponsors BUET team at University Rover Challenge


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft