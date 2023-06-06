Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank shareholders approve 15pc dividend

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

BRAC Bank shareholders approve 15pc dividend

BRAC Bank shareholders approve 15pc dividend

The Shareholders of BRAC Bank Limited have approved a 15% dividend - 7.50pc in cash and 7.50pc in stock, for the year 2022.

The approval came at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on a virtual platform recently, says a press release.

A significant number of shareholders participated in the AGM.
 
Presided over by ChairpersonMeheriar M. Hasan, the AGM was also attended by Directors - Asif Saleh, Fahima Choudhury, Farzana Ahmed, Dr. Zahid Hussain, Shameran Abed, Dr. Mustafa K. Mujeri, Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed and Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur.  

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain responded to the shareholders' queries and thanked them for their unwavering trust in the bank. Company Secretary M Mahbubur Rahman, FCS, moderated the AGM.

The shareholders were informed that the bank registered Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of BDT 612 crore in 2022 on a consolidated basis, with a growth of 32 pc  from the BDT 465 crore reported in 2021.

 On a standalone basis, NPAT stood at BDT 576 crore, with an increase of 3.90pc compared to NPAT of BDT 555 crore in 2021.  At the AGM, the shareholders also approved the enhancement of the company's authorised capital to BDT 5,000 crore from BDT 2,000 crore. They also endorsed changing the Bank's registered name to 'BRAC Bank PLC' from the existing 'BRAC Bank Limited' in accordance with the Companies Act 1994 (amendment 2020).

Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan highlighted the bank's outstanding financial performance despite the challenges of global political and macroeconomic instability, post-pandemic impact, and bad news in the financial sectors. He stated that the bank was on its path to recovery based on continuous trust of the valued customers and shareholders. The phenomenal growth in customer deposits and loans, and advances was the key highlight of 2022.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposed budget ignores BAJUS’ 12 demands: Industry
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Plastic waste turns into tiles first time in BD
Tipu underscores united efforts to develop tea industry
Average inflation stands at 9.94pc in May
Exports rise 7.11pc to $50.52 billion in July-May
Dhaka Club distribute t-shirts celebrate Tree Fair
GP sponsors BUET team at University Rover Challenge


Latest News
Gopalganj boiler explosion leaves one dead, two injured
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Now 43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for life
Millot double helps keep Stuttgart in Bundesliga
Singapore to end 180 yrs of horse racing
Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him
Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market, worker safety
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
West Ham and Fiorentina clash for first trophy in decades
10 houses burnt in Narail fire
Most Read News
7.2% of BD women operate MFS accounts; IDEA tells seminar
Payra power plant shut down completely
AL leader Ashraf, 32 others chargesheeted
Siblings die of 'pesticide poisoning' in Dhaka
Jamaat to hold protest rally on June 10
BSMMU Hospital is not suitable for gentlemen, court observes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat
Necessary steps to be taken if diplomats violate diplomatic norms: Shahriar Alam
Dr Sabrina granted bail by HC, no bar to release her
Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft