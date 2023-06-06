

BRAC Bank shareholders approve 15pc dividend The Shareholders of BRAC Bank Limited have approved a 15% dividend - 7.50pc in cash and 7.50pc in stock, for the year 2022.

The approval came at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on a virtual platform recently, says a press release.



A significant number of shareholders participated in the AGM.





The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain responded to the shareholders' queries and thanked them for their unwavering trust in the bank. Company Secretary M Mahbubur Rahman, FCS, moderated the AGM.



The shareholders were informed that the bank registered Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of BDT 612 crore in 2022 on a consolidated basis, with a growth of 32 pc from the BDT 465 crore reported in 2021.



On a standalone basis, NPAT stood at BDT 576 crore, with an increase of 3.90pc compared to NPAT of BDT 555 crore in 2021. At the AGM, the shareholders also approved the enhancement of the company's authorised capital to BDT 5,000 crore from BDT 2,000 crore. They also endorsed changing the Bank's registered name to 'BRAC Bank PLC' from the existing 'BRAC Bank Limited' in accordance with the Companies Act 1994 (amendment 2020).



Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan highlighted the bank's outstanding financial performance despite the challenges of global political and macroeconomic instability, post-pandemic impact, and bad news in the financial sectors. He stated that the bank was on its path to recovery based on continuous trust of the valued customers and shareholders. The phenomenal growth in customer deposits and loans, and advances was the key highlight of 2022.

